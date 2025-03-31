The long-standing Supercars doctor was chosen as the subject by Melbourne artist Susan Gamble for her entry into the renowned art competition.

The invitation from Gamble came after Le was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia last year, with this artwork named ‘Dr Carl Le OAM’.

The work, standing more than two metres tall, features Le in his blue race suit with fluorescent paint giving it a unique glow.

Should Gamble win the Archibald Prize she would pocket $100,000.

The winner will be announced on May 9 with all work entered then on display at the Art Gallery of New South Wales from May 10 until August 17.