It’s been a wild 24 months for the Erebus squad that went from winning the 2023 title, to turmoil in early 2024 to finishing that season with a second Bathurst 1000 triumph.
Now it is deep into a rebuilding phase, with some more promising results from rookie driver Cooper Murray towards the end of this season, including a standout fourth at Mount Panorama.
Next year looks even more exciting for Erebus as it brings another rookie in Jobe Stewart – one of the standpoint stars of the enduros – into the main game and targets a return to regular winning ways.
It may sound ambitious, but Ryan is confident that the rebuild phase is on target and there are bright times ahead for the team.
Discussion about this post