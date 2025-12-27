It’s been a wild 24 months for the Erebus squad that went from winning the 2023 title, to turmoil in early 2024 to finishing that season with a second Bathurst 1000 triumph.

Now it is deep into a rebuilding phase, with some more promising results from rookie driver Cooper Murray towards the end of this season, including a standout fourth at Mount Panorama.

Next year looks even more exciting for Erebus as it brings another rookie in Jobe Stewart – one of the standpoint stars of the enduros – into the main game and targets a return to regular winning ways.

It may sound ambitious, but Ryan is confident that the rebuild phase is on target and there are bright times ahead for the team.