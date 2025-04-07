Supercars has looked to allow more aggressive racing this season in a bid to spice up the on-track product.

It’s not been a universally popular move, with Ryan having been critical of race control over team radio when Jack Le Brocq’s Camaro was wrecked by Ryan Wood at Albert Park.

Reflecting on the shift in philosophy now, Ryan is confident that drivers will soon figure out the boundaries and the system will work.

He also has a fascinating theory of how the new rules will coincide with the introduction of a Finals series for the first time in Supercars, where the field of contenders will be whittled down across the last three rounds.

And that is that we could see scores being settled at critical moments.

“If I’m sitting on the Supercar side of the fence the sport needs to get a very good TV deal for next year, so we need to be entertaining,” Ryan told Speedcafe. “So if that’s what it takes…

“I think once the drivers get their heads around it and they start having a bit more respect for each other it will be fine.

“It will be like NASCAR, you’re not going to do it to someone thinking that you won’t get it back at some point.

“And you might end up getting it back in the last three rounds of the year, people might be saving up for that, trying to make sure they get through the next round of Finals.

“I think as long as it calms down and the smart drivers know what they’re doing it will be good.

“Look at the way Chaz Mostert raced Cooper [Murray] at the Grand Prix, he did a brilliant job of not putting Cooper in the fence, and Cooper did a good job of actually defending properly. That’s how it should be.

“Some drivers need to be a bit smarter about it and think two or three races ahead, not just in that particular moment.”