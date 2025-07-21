As revealed by Speedcafe earlier on Monday, Supercars has hatched a proposal that could replace the controversial rule it introduced last year stipulating primary drivers must start.

The new plan has the top 10 cars required to start the driver that contested the Saturday qualifying Shootout, while 11th onwards are free to choose their starting driver.

That’s seen by Supercars as providing a balance between a desire to have big names at the front of the grid and a need for strategic variation.

