The reigning Bathurst 1000 winner clocked the incredible time during a brief outing last Wednesday in the machine in which he won the recent World Time Attack Challenge in Sydney.

Hazelwood and the Tanuki operation have now set their sights on lapping the 3.1km, six-turn QR circuit in under 60 seconds – a mission dubbed ‘Project 60’.

Last week’s lap is said to be the fastest lap ever undertaken at the Ipswich venue, although is not an official record due to being set during a private session.

Incredibly, Hazelwood set the time on his first hot lap in the car after emerging uninjured from a rollover while on driving coaching duties in a Hyundai Excel.

For context, Hazelwood’s lap was just under six seconds quicker than the fastest qualifying lap achieved by a Gen3 Supercar at the venue last month.

The outright race lap record at Queensland Raceway is held by Simon Wills, who piloted a Reynard 94D Formula Holden around the venue in 1:04.0661s shortly after it opened in 1999.

Check out the onboard of Hazelwood’s lap below, featuring a top speed of 284km/h on the back straight.