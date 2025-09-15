Adelaide organisers have secured the TeamVodafone Commodores that scored a 1-2 formation finish in the 2010 Bathurst 1000 for a series of demonstration runs.

The cars are yet to appear in public following restoration to their iconic dayglo red and chrome Vodafone colours by current owners Eggleston Motorsport.

They were driven in the 2010 Great Race by Craig Lowndes/Mark Skaife and Jamie Whincup/Steve Owen and gave Triple Eight a fairytale result in its first year after defecting from Ford.

It also placed the squad alongside the legendary Moffat Ford Dealers (1977) and Holden Dealer Team (1984) in recording a Bathurst form finish.

Triple Eight campaigned these two famous Commodores in Super2 once they’d finished main game duties.

The Whincup car became the Monster entry for Andrew Thompson in 2011 and Scott Pye in 2012, winning the Super2 title in the former year.

Casey Stoner raced the ex-Lowndes machine in Red Bull colours in 2013 before it picked up a Super2 crown while being run by Eggleston for Paul Dumbrell the following year.

The 2026 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will take place on February 28-March 1, a week after the expected date for the Supercars Championship opener at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Triple Eight switches from Chevrolet to Ford next season in a blockbuster return following 16 years in the GM stable.

Drivers for the TeamVodafone Commodores in Adelaide are yet to be announced.