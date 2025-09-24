Car owner Dale Paddle of Cavalier Homes has advertised the Gen3 machine online after Supercars knocked back the team’s wildcard application this year.

The listing is a call-out to the collector market, emphasising the car’s pedigree as Broc Feeney’s Red Bull Ampol Racing entry during the 2023 season.

MCM boss Amin Chahda told Speedcafe the Camaro is in race ready condition having been prepared for this year’s endurance campaign.

“[Dale] decided he wanted to sell it,” Chahda said.

“Obviously, we didn’t use it this year and it’s a lot of money sitting around doing nothing, so might as well sell it and put the money back in his account.

“It’s been serviced and prepped and ready to go because we were contemplating doing the wildcard this year, but it just didn’t happen.”

Chahda had hoped to field son Matt in the 2025 Bathurst 1000, confirming he had Trans Am racer Elliot Barbour lined up to co-drive.

Supercars, however, knocked back the application, citing a missed entry deadline.

Chahda said he holds no grudges and is working towards being back on the Endurance Cup grid next year with a different car.

“I feel they should have discussed it with me a little bit more, but I’m a big believer in that things happen for a reason,” he said.

“I’m upset for Matt more than anything, but we’ll be back next year. I’m too invested in the sport and I love it too much.

“We’re banking on doing a couple of wildcards next year.”

MCM has been absent from the Super2 Series this year and will sit out the remainder of the campaign.

“It’ll be the first time in 12 years we haven’t been to Bathurst,” said Albury-based Chahda.

“It’s going to be very weird, but at the same time it’d be weird to go up there being in pit lane with nothing happening.”

The MCM Camaro is chassis 888A-057 and was steered by Feeney to five race wins during the 2023 season including the Sandown 500, where it was co-driven by Jamie Whincup.