The German marque will be the most prolific in the field for the February 15 endurance classic, with six entries in the Pro Class alone.

They are being run by returning international squads Team GMR, Craft-Bamboo Racing and 75 Express, and local teams Tigani, Grove Racing and Scott Taylor Motorsport.

AMG’s attack features an array of factory pilots including Australian Jayden Ojeda, who this year plans to mix Mercedes efforts with a full-time Supercars drive at PremiAir Racing.

The surprise of the list is Matt Stone Racing Supercars signing Zach Bates, who will make his GT3 racing debut as part of the Tigani-run Bronze entry.

They add to previously announced Supercars full-timers Kai Allen (with Grove Racing) and Scott Taylor Motorsport trio Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters and Thomas Randle.

The star-studded international contingent includes the return of three-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner Jules Gounon, again driving alongside Luca Stolz and car owner Kenny Habul at 75 Express.

Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, declared intentions to capture the marque’s fourth Bathurst 12 Hour win following triumphs in 2013, 2022 and ’23.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the most important races on the international GT calendar,” he said.

“With 10 Mercedes-AMG GT3 cars – including six vehicles in the Pro class – we will once again field the largest brand entry in the grid in 2026, underlining the strength and appeal of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 for our Customer Racing Teams worldwide.

“The Mount Panorama Circuit is one of the most technically demanding tracks in GT racing and places the highest demands on the car, the team and the drivers.

“Our goal is clear: we want to fight for overall victory once again at the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.”

Full Mercedes-AMG Bathurst 12 Hour driver line-up

#6 Mercedes-AMG Team Tigani Motorsport (Pro)

Philip Ellis (SUI)

Jayden Ojeda (AUS)

Fabian Schiller (GER)

#27 Heart of Racing by SPS (Bronze)

Ian James (GBR)

TBA

TBA

#44 Geyer Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport (Pro Am)

Scott Andrews (AUS)

Brendon Leitch (NZL)

Sergio Pires (AUS)

Marcel Zalloua (AUS)

#45 RAM Motorsport/GWR Australia (Pro Am)

Brett Hobson (AUS)

Dylan O’Keeffe (AUS)

Mike Sheargold (AUS)

Garth Walden (AUS)

#47 Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport (Bronze)

Zach Bates (AUS)

James Koundouris (AUS)

Theo Koundouris (AUS)

David Russell (AUS)

#75 75 Express (Pro)

Jules Gounon (AND)

Kenny Habul (AUS)

Luca Stolz (GER)

#77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing (Pro)

Ralf Aron (EST)

Lucas Auer (AUT)

Maximilian Götz (GER)

#100 Grove Racing (Pro)

Kai Allen (AUS)

Will Davison (AUS)

Brenton Grove (AUS)

#222 Scott Taylor Motorsport (Pro)

Chaz Mostert (AUS)

Thomas Randle (AUS)

Cameron Waters (AUS)

#888 Mercedes-AMG Team GMR (Pro)

Maro Engel (GER)

Mikaël Grenier (CAN)

Maxime Martin (BEL)