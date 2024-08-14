The museum, one of the best of its type in the world, has been a valuable stakeholder in the annual UMP raffle since its inception in 2021 thanks to the generosity of Owen who provides a one-on-one after hours private viewing each year.

Pirtek has teamed up again with the sports' biggest stakeholders to create the fourth annual ultimate Repco Bathurst 1000 experience where the winner and their guest will be treated as SUPER VIP guests at the Great Race, including the Friday night museum visit.

Fans can buy their AUD $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent's Hospital.

The museum, which has just experienced another record-breaking year, houses some of the most iconic cars and bikes in Australian motorsport history and while you can get closer to them than you can at most museums, sitting in the driver's seat is simply unheard of – until now!

“We had a think about how we could add to the experience for the Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize winners and believe having the chance to sit in one of these iconic cars would take some topping,” said Owen.

“We have enjoyed being a part of this raffle for the last three years, but wanted to play a role in helping take it to the next level.

“The winner will have the chance to sit in the original race seat and grip the original steering wheel held by either Moffat or Brock – for some fans this would almost be like a spiritual experience.

“We have many fans through the year who just come and stare at these cars which stir up so many emotions and memories. Many of our visitors want to tell you their personal stories about what these cars mean to them and many leave with a tear in their eye.”

The National Motor Racing Museum celebrates the rich history of Australian Motor Sport and has grown substantially in the last 35 years to cover all facets of Australian motorsport from the 1920s to the current day.

The stories of drivers, events and other personalities are relayed through a terrific collection of original trophies, race suits, leathers, helmets, rare footage and images.

The incredible collection includes some of the most famous racing machines in Australian motorsport history including Moffat's 1977 Bathurst-winning Falcon, Brock's 1984 winning “Big Banger” and Wayne Gardner's 1987 500cc World Championship-winning Honda.

“The Bathurst 1000 week is obviously our busiest of the year, but we have made a point of slotting in some VIP time on the Friday night for the Ultimate Motorsport Prize winners,' said Owen.

“The first three winners have been real fans of the sport and have appreciated the one-on-one tour of the museum and that makes it all worthwhile.

“Funnily enough, I buy tickets in the raffle every year knowing that the funds are going to such a great cause.

“I am not sure how I would go about giving myself a guided tour of the museum, but having the chance to do everything else on the prize list would be fantastic, even for someone like me who just lives down the road.”

The Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize raffle has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

The winner will be announced on Monday 16th September 2024 at Pirtek's Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of PIRTEK.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, MS and Parkinson's disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

First Prize

Return trip for two to the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner's nearest Australian capital city

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter's flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Visit to PIRTEK Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the Mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to race control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two PIRTEK merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2025 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Purchase your tickets at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.