The auction has been launched today through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the Pirtek Legends Night, featuringSupercars and NASCAR legend Marcos Ambrose, at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 24.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program.

Reigning Bathurst 1000 and 2023 Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki has again come to the party and is providing a one-off Bell helmet which he will hand over to the winning bidder after Sunday’s race at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on October 26.

The HP6 Bell comes with an exclusive design which is being brought to life by Melbourne-based custom helmet painting company Siclids

The winner will also have the chance to put their name or company name on the helmet for the last race of the Gold Coast weekend on Sunday and pick up valuable in-car TV air time.

The winner will receive two weekend tickets to the race, be on the grid for the Sunday event and have a personal meet and greet with Kostecki before and after Sunday’s race.

This helmet will only be used for the practice and qualifying sessions and then the two races of the Gold Coast 500 before being handed to the new owner.

Last year’s helmet raised $13,000 and this year’s edition is already up to $4800 after just a few hours.

“Last year’s inaugural event was an awesome night and everyone is involved for the right reasons,” said Kostecki.

“Motorsport Ministries do a thankless job in our community and I just think this is a great initiative which provides needed funds to help them do their work.

“I keep my helmets pretty tight, so it would be cool if we could rocket past the $13,000 we managed to get last year. Hey, it even comes with some fresh sweat stains from the weekend of racing.”

There will also be the chance to wave the chequered flag on the Gold Coast’s Sunday race, buy a flag with the signatures of all the Supercars champions in the modern era from 1993 and purchase an original Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

Tony Longhurst has also donated $5000 worth of lift services at The Boat Works as well as a rare 1930 AJS motorcycle from his vintage collection.

There is also a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate experience at the Norwell Motorplex, a return trip for two to Highlands Park in New Zealand and a ride in a $4 million Aston Martin Vulcan, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private after hours dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.

Racing memorabilia includes a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty and Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year.

Lloyds Auctions’ Chief Operations Officer, Lee Hames, said the quality of the auction items this year pointed towards a record-breaking result for Motorsport Ministries.

“Lloyds Auctions were delighted to be involved in the inaugural Pirtek Legend’s Night and I don’t think the outcome could have been much better,” said Hames.

“The team have managed to pull together some outstanding and varied items again this year and they are already creating an enormous amount of interest.

“The Lloyds team had an amazing amount of fun last year and we are all looking forward to helping raise a heap of cash for Motorsport Ministries next month.”

Pirtek Legends Night and Speedcafe.com founder, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray, is predicting the dinner to be a sellout and the auction to be a record breaker.

“The support from the inside and outside of the motorsport community has again been overwhelming,” said Murray.

“We have some incredible items and experiences up for grabs and I think the quality of the items on offer means that we will get towards our goal of raising $200,000 again this year.

“The on-going commitment and support from Lloyds Auctions is unquestionable and we simply could not do it without their enthusiastic support.

“Tickets sales have been incredible just a day after being launched and I have no doubt that we will be sold out.”

A limited number of tickets remain for the Pirtek Legends Night and can be purchased for $3850 (including GST) for a table of 10, or individually for $440 (including GST). Contact Murray directly on [email protected] to secure your tickets.

2025 AUCTION LIST

1: ONE-OF-A-KIND RACE-WORN BRODIE KOSTECKI HELMET

2: WAVE THE CHEQUERED FLAG AT THE 2025 BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

3: EXCLUSIVE JW MARRIOTT GOLD COAST RESORT & SPA – PRESIDENTIAL SUITE

4: BOAT MAINTENANCE PACKAGE – THE BOAT WORKS

5: RETURN TRIP TO HIGHLANDS PARK AND RIDE IN ASTON MARTIN VULCAN

6: SIGNED V8 SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS CHEQUERED FLAG 1993-2024

7: THREE-DAY ON-TRACK PIRTEK CORPORATE AND JW MARRIOTT PACKAGE AT 2026

BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

8: LUNCH WITH MULTIPLE AFL PREMIERSHIP PLAYER & COACH CHRIS SCOTT

9: PRIVATE VIP DICK JOHNSON RACING DINNER – FOR FOUR!

10: EXTREMELY RARE AJS R7 VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE

11: NORWELL MOTORPLEX CORPORATE DAY FOR 15 PEOPLE

12: PIRTEK CUP TROPHY – SIGNED BY ALL THE WINNERS 2013-2019

13: SHANE VAN GISBERGEN SONOMA POLE-WINNING NASCAR SUIT

14: SIGNED WHEEL/TYRE FROM MARCOS AMBROSE 2012 WINNING NASCAR

15: PRIVATE JET AND CORPORATE HOSPITALITY AT 2026 BATHURST 1000

16: STAND ON THE START LINE FOR A TOP FUEL EVENT