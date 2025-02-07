The four-car Camaro squad has been a customer of Pace Innovations throughout the Gen3 era so far, sourcing its centre sections from the Queensland-based manufacturer, while producing its own front and rear clips.

However it is now taking a more hands-on approach to chassis fabrication during the off-season repair of the Jaxon Evans car that was badly damaged in Adelaide last November.

According to the latest technical video from the team, in-house work on a centre section is happening for the first time since the introduction of Gen3.

And if it goes well, BJR will look to move its entire chassis production in-house, starting with a first centre section later this year.

As it stands there are four accredited builders of Gen3 chassis sections – Erebus, Triple Eight, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Pace Innovations.

The latter provides a number of teams up and down the grid, while T8 and Erebus both have smaller customer bases. WAU is solely an in-house manufacturer.

