In the latest of its technical videos, team owner Brad Jones showcases all three of the team’s Supras ahead of its switch to Toyota for the new Supercars season.

BJR is building two brand Supras for Andre Heimgartner and new signing Cam Hill, while Macauley Jones will race Heimgartner’s ex-Camaro, which is being converted to a Supra.

The cars are currently fitted with some Supra body panels, with a wait on specific parts only approved following wind tunnel testing in the US.

See the video below for the full update from BJR.