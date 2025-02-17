It’s part of a $120,000 total qualifying prize pool in which $1,000 will be paid for each Sprint Cup pole and $5,000 given per pole during the Endurance Cup and Finals Series.

The announcement is the first headline-grabbing move by Boost Mobile since it was bought by Telstra late last year and spruiked by its incoming Head of Boost Mobile Australia, Bobby Geldens.

“Motorsport has been at the heart of Boost Mobile since the very beginning, and for us it’s always about working with our partners to enhance the fan experience, a reflection of what we do everyday for our customers,” he said.

Featured Videos

“This incredible prize pool for pole sitters will add another layer of excitement to every event on the 2025 Supercars Championship schedule.

“Boost Mobile is raising the stakes, creating even more buzz for the sport and rewarding those Supercars teams and drivers who leave it all on the racetrack.”

Each pole winner must wear a Boost Mobile hat – a requirement that caused angst among some teams last year and resulted in four drivers being given exemptions.

The overall Boost Mobile Pole Champion is also presented with a ‘Golden Helmet’. Last year the helmet and $25,000 cheque were taken out by Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters.

The pole award and the $20,000 Pit Stop Challenge are the only cash prizes available each year in Supercars, which does not award prize money based on race results.

Teams instead receive income from the category through dividend payments tied to each Teams Racing Charter.