The team is set to take the covers off its #14 entry to reveal a “new partnership with a major Australian brand”.

Its 10am unveil will take place at Circular Quay, Northern Forecourt/Harbour lookout a day before the pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The brand in question is tipped to be Dare Iced Coffee, which backed the team’s Super2 program last year and also made a one-off appearance in the main game with Erebus Motorsport.

Hill’s car completed its shakedown at Winton last week in plain black.

Macauley Jones’ #96 entry was also devoid of a livery at the test, while colours for the #8 Andre Heimgartner Supra were revealed ahead of the track running.

Just two other teams are yet to reveal their liveries ahead of the Sydney 500 on February 20-22.

Erebus Motorsport will unveil its cars on Monday while PremiAir Racing is set to show off its colours on Tuesday.