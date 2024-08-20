Brad Jones Racing, the only four-car team in the field, currently runs Camaros for Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones and newcomer Jaxon Evans.

While the various contract situations are not entirely clear, team owner Jones hinted towards an unchanged line-up at Symmons Plains last weekend.

“Nothing is looking to change much at BJR, that I know about at the moment,” he said when asked about BJR's position in the market.

Three of BJR's drivers were in the spotlight at various points of the Symmons Plains weekend for reasons good and bad.

On Saturday, Heimgartner squabbled with Mark Winterbottom in qualifying and then again in the race, which left Winterbottom facing the wrong way.

Then on Sunday there was a big hit for Evans after he was run wide by fellow rookie Aaron Love on the fast run to the first corner.

The SCT-backed Camaro swiped the wall with force to take Evans out of the race.

The silver lining, however, was a second-career podium for Fullwood, who emerged from the Thomas Randle/Broc Feeney clash in third place.

That was a much-needed result for BJR which has endured a lean season outside of Heimgartner's win at Taupo earlier this year.

“It means a lot,” said Fullwood. “We put our blood, sweat and tears into our racing. We do absolutely everything we can.

“This sport has a knack of really kicking you when you're down. For us we've really struggled this first part of the year. We were really strong last year and we just haven't quite got on top of the cars.

“The guys have had a really big last couple of weeks, the guys and girls at BJR haven't slept a lot in the last couple of weeks. It was awesome to repay everyone for that.

“I can really see the grit in the team, they really wanted this. I look froward too trying to continue the form on into the enduros.”