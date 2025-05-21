Confirmation of the drive was considered a formality ever since the South Australian joined the Albury-based team’s Super2 program this season.

Vaughan sampled Fullwood’s Camaro at the pre-season Sydney Motorsport Park test in February.

This year will mark Vaughan’s second endurance campaign after co-driving Matt Chahda Motorsport’s wildcard in 2024.

“Brad is a very exciting prospect and he did a good job in Chahda’s car last year, so we’re keen to see what he can do in car #14,” said team owner Jones.

“It’s great to be able to pull from our Super2 program.

“We’ve always put an emphasis on developing and nurturing young talent and Brad has that in spades, so at the end of the day it’s an easy decision.

“He already has a great relationship with Bryce and has spent some time in the garage with Phil Keed, so he’s very familiar with the full crew.

“Brad has been amazing to work with over the first two Super2 rounds. He’s very switched on and has an impressive work ethic.”

Vaughan sits seventh in the Super2 standings after two rounds with a best finish of second in the Sunday race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The BJR deal was somewhat of a career lifeline for the driver, who appeared destined for the sidelines after losing his Super2 seat at Tickford Racing.

“Super excited to partner up for the Enduros with Bryce,” he said.

“I’ve been getting along well with everyone at BJR, and Bryce has been super helpful with my Super2 program already.

“It’ll be great to head to Tailem Bend for an enduro race this year. Exciting to have a home race! So that’s very, very special. Hopefully we have some good results.”

Fullwood was paired with Jaylyn Robotham last year and is keen to work with another rising star.

“Excited to have Brad as my co-driver for this year. I believe it’ll be his second go at it after making his debut last year,” he said.

“I’ve been following his Super2 journey closely and he’s been doing a good job. It’ll be great to have him drive with me and excited to see what we can do later in the year.”

BJR has retained two of its pairings for 2025, with Declan Fraser continuing alongside Andre Heimgartner and Jordan Boys again with Macauley Jones.

Jack Smith returns to action alongside Jaxon Evans after a year on the sidelines, reuniting a pair that drove together in 2022 and ’23 when Smith was a full-time driver in the SCT entry.

The changes have left no room for veteran Dean Fiore, who has co-driven BJR cars in each of the last four Bathurst 1000s.