The team completed shakedowns with its #8 Andre Heimgartner and #14 Cam Hill entries as planned.

While the #96 Macauley Jones Supra was not due a shakedown due to being a converted a Camaro rather than a new chassis, Supercars permitted it to run an engine testing program.

Heimgartner’s car was the only one presented in a race livery, with the Hill and Jones machines plain black.

Team owner Brad Jones was delighted to see his new machines cut laps following a stressful few weeks awaiting engines and final aero parts to complete the cars.

“I’ve got to say it’s a very proud moment for me to be able to stand here and watch these cars go around,” he said in a team video.

“From here we’ll take the cars back to the shop, we’ll check them from one end to another to make sure everything is OK with them, and then in the truck and off to Sydney Motorsport Park.”

BJR’s shakedown took place exactly a week prior to the pre-season test at SMP, which leads into the race meeting across February 20-22.