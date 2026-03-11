The Christchurch venue will host the Supercars Championship for the first time next month as the second leg of an NZ double-header.

Feeney and Brown headed to NZ following the weekend’s Australian Grand Prix meeting and scoped out the 3.3km, 11-turn venue today.

The duo had a Toyota 86, a Porsche Carrera Cup car and a V8 SuperTourer-specification Ford Falcon at their disposal.

A host of Supercars drivers are likely to visit the venue in the coming weeks to learn the circuit, as was the case ahead of Taupo’s debut on the calendar in 2024.

The category’s maiden NZ double-header begins at Taupo on April 10-12 before the inaugural Ruapuna round on April 17-19.

Advertisements

Feeney and Brown currently sit third and 13th in the Supercars standings respectively after a mixed weekend for Red Bull Ampol Racing at Albert Park.