Kostecki and teammate Will Davison are today shaking down freshly built Shell V-Power Fords at Queensland Raceway ahead of the Supercars season opener in Sydney next week.

Teams are permitted to undertake a 60km shakedown run with a new car, providing Kostecki with a handy early taste of his new team.

Kostecki’s #38 Mustang rolled out of pit lane for a single installation lap at approximately 10:15am local time after a delay while the team paid last-minute attention to the car’s steering.

That included Kostecki, renowned for his mechanical interest and understanding, getting under the bonnet of the Shell machine while the team worked on an apparent issue.

Kostecki, 27, was the marquee signing of the silly season following a four-year stint at Erebus Motorsport that included winning the 2023 championship and last year’s Great Race.

His new Mustang has been built using a chassis supplied by Erebus Motorsport and its Mount Gambier-based fabricator James White under a new deal between the squads.

Davison is starting the season in a previously unraced Pace Innovations-built chassis after a technical inspection of DJR’s two new Erebus chassis in January proved a curveball.

Matt Stone Racing is also shaking down a new Chevrolet Camaro for Cam Hill at Queensland Raceway today, while Anton De Pasquale and Team 18 are doing likewise at Winton.

Brad Jones Racing rolled out its new Camaro with Andre Heimgartner at Winton on Wednesday.

The full field will be in action for an official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park next Wednesday before the weekend’s Sydney 500 season-opener.