The car now lives at Betty Klimenko and Daniel Klimenko's rural property in the New South Wales Southern Highlands.

Still sporting the #99, the chassis EM05 is dressed in its championship-winning colours and still carries some war wounds.

The car was retired after Kostecki won the championship at last year's Adelaide 500.

The move was confirmed by way of a video published on Erebus Motorsport's social media channels.

Klimenko also took stock of a Nissan Figaro and a Corvette.