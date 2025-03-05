South-east Queensland is currently bracing itself for wild weather with Alfred set to reach land near Brisbane on Thursday.

A number of major events in the area have already been cancelled, including two games from the opening round of the AFL season.

While the Race Of Champions event itself isn’t in any danger, the cyclone has prompted a last-minute withdrawal from Whincup, who wants to stay close to friends and family in Queensland.

Featured Videos

“While I would love nothing more than to be at Accor Stadium racing in the ROC this weekend, the reality is that I need to be in Brisbane looking after my friends and family with Cyclone Alfred on the way,” said Whincup.

“I wish everyone a great weekend at the ROC, but, more importantly, I wish for the safety of everyone in northern NSW and south east Queensland as we brace for Mother Nature to show her own horsepower.”

Whincup will be replaced in the ROC line-up by 2023 Supercars champion Kostecki, who will be reunited in the Team Australia Supercars squad with former Erebus Motorsport teammate Will Brown.

“It was certainly a surprise and a little surreal, to be honest, when [ROC president] Fredrik [Johnsson] called me to invite me to ROC Sydney,” said Kostecki.

“The field was set and I was already planning to stay at home on Friday and Saturday night to watch the telecast and cheer on the Australian teams – now I will be a part of it.

“Race Of Champions is such an iconic event and this might be the only chance I have to compete for Australia in front of a home crowd.

“I am sure Jamie would prefer to be in Sydney rather than having to ride out the storm, but can’t say I am disappointed that he has made the decision he has.

“I would like to thank the ownership of Shell V-Power Racing for not only allowing me to participate this weekend, but for being enthusiastic and supportive of the opportunity.”

Johnsson expressed both disappointment and understanding regarding Whincup’s withdrawal.

“Jamie has been a great friend of Race Of Champions for several years and was enormously supportive of us when we announced we would be coming to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time at Sydney’s Accor Stadium,” he said.

“We are obviously extremely disappointed that he won’t be able to represent Team Australia Supercars in front of his home crowd, but we understand his position and hope that he and the rest of the population affected by the cyclone are safe.

“At the same time we are excited to have Brodie accept our invitation at such short notice. Brodie is obviously a wonderful talent and has proven a race winner in most vehicles he has driven over the years.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Shell V-Power Racing for being equally enthusiastic about Brodie being a part of this unique stadium spectacular.”

With the group stage draw complete, Kostecki and Brown will take on Team New Zealand (Hayden Paddon and Louis Sharp) and Team Australia Off Road (Molly Taylor and Toby Price) for a spot in the Nations Cup quarter finals on Friday night.

On Saturday night, Kostecki is drawn with Sebastian Vettel and Sharp for the individual Race Of Champions event.

Tickets are still available through Ticketek.