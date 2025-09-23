The formality paves the way for a long-expected announcement that Hill will pilot one of Brad Jones Racing’s four Toyota Supras next year.

Hill graduated to the Supercars Championship with MSR for the start of the Gen3 era in 2023 following a single Super2 campaign with Triple Eight.

The Canberran finished his maiden Supercars season 23rd in points, before climbing to 12th in 2024 and continuing his progression with a maiden race win at Albert Park in March of this year.

However, a mid-season struggle for the squad has seen Hill slip to 13th in the 2025 standings with just the Bathurst 1000 remaining before the cut-off for the inaugural Finals Series.

“Cam has been a fantastic part of our team since joining us in 2023,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“While we will go our separate ways at the end of this year, we’re proud of what we’ve achieved together and wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career.”

XPEL Partners with True EV and XPENG to Deliver Premium Vehicle Protection Solutions in Australia. Read More

Hill stressed he remains committed to the team for the balance of the current campaign.

“We’ve been through highs and lows together, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team,” said Hill.

“I’ve grown so much since my first race with MSR, and I’ll carry those lessons and friendships with me wherever I go.

“Right now, my focus is on finishing 2025 as strongly as possible and giving the crew the results they deserve.”

A double driver change appears on the cards at MSR, with Nick Percat believed to be on the outer despite having signed a three-year contract extension in mid-2024.

Jack Le Brocq is tipped to fill one of the MSR seats, opening his spot at Erebus Motorsport for rising star Jobe Stewart.