The Canberra native posed with the Gen3 Camaro on the Parliament House lawns on Tuesday as part of a promo for locally based sponsor Supaglass.

It marked the return of a Supercar to the area, which hosted a street race for the championship three times from 2000.

“It’s really cool to have the Supaglass Chevy right here on the lawn of Parliament House,” said Hill.

“A very iconic shot, especially for me as a Canberran and for Supaglass who are based in the ACT. It’s a massive credit to Matt Stone Racing for making this happen.

“It’s turned out not too bad, the car survived the weekend so that’s always nice. It was just a bit dusty underneath…”

Hill qualified on the front-row for Sunday’s race, but his hopes of a podium finish took a hit thanks to an early off-track excursion for co-driver Cam McLeod.

“We still had a good day, finished 11th, but after qualifying on the front-row we would have liked a little bit more,” he said.

Hill said it was a strange experience watching his co-driver start the race – a strategy made possible by a rule change ahead of this year’s Enduro Cup.

“It’s good that the co-drivers can start again, I think it’s going to spice up the strategy, especially at Bathurst,” he said.

“It is a bit weird. I was pretty calm before the race… but once it started I had to really focus on my breathing, I was nervous as all hell.

“It is weird watching someone else drive your car around the track.”

Hill sits 13th in the championship having lost a place to teammate Nick Percat, who finished fifth on Sunday alongside co-driver Tim Slade.

Only one round remains before the inaugural Supercars Finals Series kicks off.