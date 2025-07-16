Hill, 28, has been the category’s quiet achiever in two-and-a-half seasons at MSR, rising from rookie to race winner with the Queensland-based squad.

MSR is eager to keep Hill alongside the under-contract Nick Percat beyond this season but is waiting for an answer from the Canberran.

Hill and wife Emily, who were married in March, departed to Europe for a delayed honeymoon in the wake of the Townsville 500, but wheels could turn quickly once they return.

“I’m just looking at the options. For me I just want to make sure I’m in the best environment with the best opportunity to get results,” Hill told Speedcafe of his future.

“I feel like my trajectory has been heading the right way, we’re definitely in the hunt this year. For me it’s all about being in the right place for next year.

“I’m going on holidays for a couple of weeks but when I get back, I want to know what I’m doing. We’ll see where we’re at.”

The hard-working Hill, who brings sponsorship to MSR, is currently the championship’s top-ranked driver out-of-contract.

An early-season purple patch included Hill’s maiden race win at Albert Park, but recent struggles have seen him slide to 11th in the standings.

Among possible suitors is four-car squad Brad Jones Racing, which is currently preparing to move from Chevrolet to newcomer Toyota.

Hill suggested the arrival of Toyota into the championship is among the factors to be weighed up, declaring: “There are a few options, which is really cool.

“I feel like I’ve worked really hard to get where I am and want to keep pushing onwards. The decision that gets made is definitely going to influence the next two years.

“You’ve got to consider a lot of things. There’s another manufacturer coming in, there’s a lot of moving parts. I need to make sure we’re in the right place.”

BJR currently only has Andre Heimgartner locked in for next season, although team owner Jones has hinted son Macauley will continue through the Supra switch.

Stone said in Townsville he wants to run an unchanged line-up next season but added a somewhat ominous rider regarding the nature of the silly season.

“For us, we have got a bit of momentum going in the team and we would certainly like to carry that forward into next year,” he said.

“We think we have been building over the last few years and we’re quite happy with where we are.

“We obviously want to build more and get a bit further up the championship and definitely get two guys in the finals.

“We’d love to carry that momentum into next year, but the silly season gets sillier and sillier every year, so we’ll just work through the motions and see where we end up.”

Other teams with at least one seat unconfirmed for next season are Team 18, PremiAir Racing, Erebus Motorsport and the Blanchard Racing Team.