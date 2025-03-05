Waters drove the car for the entire 2021 and ’22 seasons, winning six races across the period and finishing on the Bathurst 1000 podium on both occasions.

It was then campaigned in the Super2 Series by Zane Morse and AIM Motorsport before the squad was shutdown midway through 2024.

The Mustang has been for sale ever since and its latest listing, featured on racecarsforyou.com, includes an $815,000 asking price.

Featured Videos

It’s offered with an extensive spares package, including eight sets of wheels, three sets of tyres, new bumpers, splitters and other body components, and various springs.

AIM’s other ex-Waters Gen2 Mustang, which debuted as a Falcon in 2018 before being upgraded and raced by the driver throughout 2019 and ’20, is now with Matt Chahda Motorsport.

Tickford has meanwhile had two attempts at auctioning Waters’ current Gen3 Mustang, the latest occurring over the Sydney Motorsport Park weekend.

Advertised for sale with delivery to take place at the end of the current season, the car’s listing appeared to attract no bids from a starting price of $675,000.

That’s despite Waters romping to victory in the Friday night race that took place immediately before the auction.