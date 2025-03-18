The Tickford Racing Mustang driver has released a new batch of his Waters Whisky range labelled Side Draft Whisky.

It’s a celebration of his stunning dash to victory in the Saturday night race, where he used the power of the side draft to drag past Broc Feeney on the run to the chequered flag.

Waters first delved into the whisky market late last year in partnership with a Hobart-based distillery; the first batch selling out within weeks.

Featured Videos

The driver is capitalising on that success with a second batch, including the Sydney-inspired edition which is limited to 111 bottles and priced at $333 each.

“Every sip is crafted to taste smooth and satisfying just like a race-winning side draft,” reads a promotional blurb for the product.

“A flawless whisky recognising a flawless race weekend. Three pole positions, three race wins and three fastest laps.”

Waters lost the championship lead to Will Brown during the weekend’s second round of the season at Albert Park.

By contrast to Sydney, Waters qualified 22nd, sixth, 19th and fifth for the respective races, which he turned into two sixths and an eighth before the finale was rained out.