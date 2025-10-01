The 28-year-old Supercars race winner is set to participate in a fundraising stunt – the Big Wig Zip Line Challenge at Canberra Airport – where he will attach himself to a zip line and catapult across Canberra Airport.

The Canberra local needs to raise $5000 to qualify for the event, aimed at raising funds for the Canberra Hospital Foundation.

Hill, who recently confirmed he will switch from Matt Stone Racing to Brad Jones Racing’s new Toyota program in 2026, is not typically comfortable with heights, but says that the chance to contribute to the worthy cause was something far more important than his acrophobia (fear of heights).

“It’s a real privilege to take part in a charity event that gives so much to the greater Canberra community,” Hill told Speedcafe.com.

“By far, I’m more comfortable travelling 285km/h down Conrod Straight at Bathurst, but I’m willing to give the Big Wig Zip Line Challenge a go.

“It looks like a bunch of fun and if I can keep my eyes open, I’m sure it will be a nice view as I cross the precinct.”

The Big Wig Zip Line Challenge will take place at Canberra Airport on October 17.

Anyone can donate to Hill’s fundraising drive for the Canberra Hospital Foundation. Click here to ensure Hill gets the ride of his life.

For Cam and his wife Emily, the cause is deeply personal. In 2022, Emily’s brother Christopher was diagnosed with cancer.

The family spent his final weeks together at CHF’s Clare Holland House, where they received comfort and support during an incredibly difficult time.

Christopher passed away in October 2023, and in his memory, the family donated a $20,000 cuddle bed so that other families could remain close to their loved ones in their final days.

After winning his first Supercars race at Albert Park in March this year, Hill currently sits 12th in the championship standings in his MSR Chevrolet Camaro.

Hill remains in contention to secure a place in Supercars’ new play-off system, but will need to finish the Bathurst 1000 event next week inside the top 10 in the standings to keep his title hopes alive.

He will be joined for the Great Race by co-driver Cameron McLeod.