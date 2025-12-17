It’s taken a while, but Chaz Mostert is finally a Supercars champion. It came in controversial circumstances as the first-ever Finals series played out, but it was Mostert that got the job done when it mattered.

In this special champion episode of the KTM Summer Grill, Mostert discusses Walkinshaw Andretti United’s unique approach to the season that helped snatch the title from Broc Feeney and Triple Eight.

Mostert also delves into the growing threat from Ryan Wood on the other side of the WAU garage and how it’s pushed him to new heights, looks ahead to the Toyota era and a whole lot more.