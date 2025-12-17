Mostert was a near-unstoppable force during the first-ever Supercars Finals campaign with three wins and six top two finishes across the seven races.

That led to him scoring a sensational first Supercars title in Adelaide at the expense of season-long form driver Broc Feeney from Triple Eight.

The title win came off the back of an inconsistent regular season for Mostert, particularly in comparison to chief title rival Feeney.

However WAU has made little secret of the fact it had a Finals-focussed approach to the year, sacrificing speed to experiment on set-up at some rounds to ensure it had a car that would perform across the Gold Coast, Sandown and Adelaide events.

It’s a plan Mostert admits was hard to swallow at times during the regular season.

“Adelaide was our greatest telltale last year,” he told the KTM Summer Grill. “We had a good Adelaide last year, we were in the mix, but I still didn’t think we were quite fast enough to take it to T8.

“That was a real focus into the off-season [and] into this year. Now we have this new format, how are we going to try and make sure we are fast enough to take it to those guys?

“That was our goal coming into this year, to try and do everything we can to make sure we had the best package come Finals.

“We had to sacrifice a little bit of inconsistency with that along the way. Mid-year, I can definitely say… was I starting to get a bit doubtful if it was going to work? One hundred percent.

“In sport, momentum and consistency and results give you that positivity. There were a few up and down rounds there that really question marked whether we’d done the right thing.

“Obviously we can sit back now and say, 100 percent it was [the right approach].”

Mostert added that having such an ambitious plan come together added to the enjoyment of securing the title in Adelaide.

“[It is] super satisfying because there’s a lot of sacrifice in doing that type of plan,” he said.

“Plenty of question marks throughout the year, so much to reflect on. It’s crazy. It’s one of those years that’s going to stick with me for such a long time.”

For more with Chaz Mostert check out the full episode of the KTM Summer Grill.