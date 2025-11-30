Mostert finished second to Grove Racing’s Matt Payne in the 78-lap decider, which began in dramatic circumstances when Broc Feeney was spun by Ryan Wood on the first lap.

Feeney plummeted to 21st and put on a remarkable recovery mission, only to suffer engine issues that stifled his charge after the first round of pit stops and confined him to 20th.

The title win ended a 13-year wait, having made his full-time graduation in 2013.

It’s a walk-off win for Mostert and Walkinshaw Andretti United with Ford amid an impending switch to Toyota in 2026.

At the start, Payne got the jump on Feeney and cleared him for the lead into the Senna Chicane.

Feeney was immediately put under pressure from Wood, who showed his nose into Turn 3 and again into Turn 6.

Wood got to Feeney’s inside and they made contact, sending the #88 Camaro into a spin.

Feeney plummeted down the order to 21st, quickly spinning his car around from the scene of the crime.

While all eyes were on Feeney facing the wrong way, there was drama deep in the pack.

Nick Percat climbed over the right rear wheel of James Golding’s car, seemingly thanks to a hit from Jack Le Brocq.

It meant Le Brocq’s final start with Erebus Motorsport lasted just a few corners as front end damage to the #9 Camaro confined him to the garage.

The Safety Car was quickly drawn to clean up the mess, giving Feeney something of a reprieve as the field was neutralised.

Racing resumed on Lap 5 with Payne ahead of Wood, De Pasquale, Mostert, and Jones. Allen was seventh and Brown eighth while Feeney was 21st.

Heimgartner threatened to bring out the Safety Car when he grazed the wall at Turn 8 on Lap 6.

Feeney wasted little time at the back of the pack, surging forward to 14th by the end of Lap 10. At the same time, Mostert got himself on the podium with a pass on De Pasquale at Turn 9.

Allen was the first of the Finals Series drivers to pit at the end of Lap 16. Brown was next into the pits on Lap 22.

By Lap 27, Feeney had been given a warning for exceeding track limits.

On Lap 29, Brown passed Allen for what was eighth on the road. At the same time, Mostert pitted out of second place.

Cooper Murray was forced to the pits with the nose of his #99 Camaro out of joint, capping off a horror end to the season for Erebus. That was courtesy of James Courtney wiping the rear of his #7 Blanchard Racing Team Mustang across the front.

Feeney was the last to pit at the end of Lap 31. Once that was complete, the first round of pit stops were run and done. Feeney suffered a slow stop of 16 seconds, and dropped into 16th.

Payne led De Pasquale by 3.5 seconds. Mostert was the best of the contenders in third while Brown was fourth and Allen fifth.

Mostert made quick work of De Pasquale on Lap 32 at the Turn 9 hairpin.

There were nervous moments for Feeney and Triple Eight as the race neared halfway when the #88 Camaro began to cough with a suspected engine issue.

Feeney’s cause was made slightly easier thanks to contact between Jones and Courtney, which gifted the Triple Eight driver 14th.

Allen was the first finalist to pit with 32 laps remaining from fourth, and Brown pitted one lap later out of third.

Payne pitted out of the lead with 27 laps to go and Mostert was in with 25 to go.

Having been part of the Lap 1 drama, Wood found himself in the wars late with an issue on the right front of his Ford Mustang. With 23 laps to go, he returned to the pits for a right front shock absorber change. Wood returned to the track, but quickly brought the car back to the pit lane.

Feeney made his final pit stop with 19 laps remaining and suffered the same issue on the right rear wheel, slowing his exit.

By then, the damage was well and truly done, however.

The closing laps were a relatively sedate affair at the front of the field. Payne controlled the contest. All told, he led to the tune of six seconds ahead of Mostert while Brown trailed by another eight seconds.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship BP Adelaide Grand Final, Race 3