The Runaway Bay property has undergone significant renovations since Mostert purchased it in 2015 and is billed as the “ultimate luxury waterfront entertainer.”

Positioned on an 888m2 block, the two-storey home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, waterfront views, a boat ramp and pontoon, a swimming pool and an eight-seat cinema.

There’s also room for six vehicles, with the listing noting a “bespoke luxury two-car showroom with viewing window” as well as a two-car garage and two-vehicle car port.

Mostert, who lived at the property with wife Riarne and their young daughter, told realestate.com.au the renovations had made it “my dream home”.

“[It’s a] beautiful home with all the bells and whistles,” he said.

“You can’t beat having your morning coffee watching the sunrise over the water and then the ability to jump in your boat — five minutes and you’re in the Broadwater.

“[It’s been] a great entertainer with multiple indoor and outdoor options even when wet weather rolls in you can close off the alfresco area with bi-fold shutters.”

The report noted that Mostert and his wife plan on remaining on the Gold Coast.

Mostert’s former Supercars co-driver James Moffat has also featured in the real estate press this week.

Between racing commitments Moffat operates property development company Sapporo Developments, focused on multi-unit and townhouse projects in Melbourne’s south-east.

Sapporo’s latest completed project, a custom built four-bedroom home in Donvale, sold for a whopping $2.85m ahead of a planned auction.

Moffat races in the Trans Am Series with backing from The Block star Adrian Portelli and will be in action for Tickford Racing alongside Thomas Randle in the Enduro Cup.