The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was presented with the award at the Adelaide 500 ahead of Monday night’s Supercars Gala.

“Our sport is only as good as what our fans are in supporting us,” said Mostert.

“I’ve had a lot of terrible races this year and the fans coming up at those signings, wearing your shirt, especially the little kids, it melts your heart and puts your head right back in the game.

“I use the fans as a fuel for this sport. They make the bad days in racing really good.”

Mostert is just the fourth driver to win the award since it was implemented in 2013.

Craig Lowndes took it out for the first four years before hat-tricks for Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen respectively.

Van Gisbergen’s move to the United States this season guaranteed a new winner.