The two primary Walkinshaw Andretti United drivers have to this point been blocked from driving the Supra due to the team’s deal with Ford that runs until the end of this year.

As such development work has fallen on Warren Luff and Fabian Coulthard.

That was until today at Winton where both Mostert and Wood were cleared by Ford to take part in a day of testing with the Supra.

How they fared is unknown with ongoing contractual complexities meaning they couldn’t speak to media about the experience.

Today’s Toyota work was heavily focussed on engine testing and development with Supercars’ main engine man Craig Hasted among those in attendance.

WAU was one of three Supercars teams in action at Winton today along with Grove Racing and Erebus Motorsport, which were each running evaluation days.

Dutchman Robert de Haan, who competes in the Porsche Supercup, was on hand to sample a Grove Racing Mustang.

Another driver to get miles with Grove Racing was Trans Am star Blake Tracey, while Toyota 86 champion Oli Wickham spent the morning session with the Penrite-backed squad, before joining Erebus for the afternoon session.

Wickham is already part of the Erebus Academy and enjoyed significant running towards the end of the day in the #9 Camaro.

Elliot Barbour and Glen Wood also enjoyed laps with Erebus earlier in the day.