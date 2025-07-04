The team sensationally won the 2024 Great Race during its first outing with primary sponsorship from the iconic Australian snack brand.

That came with drivers Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood, who have both moved to Dick Johnson Racing this season.

Their replacements Cooper Murray and Jobe Stewart will sport Chiko backing at Bathurst this year in the team’s #99 entry.

Murray also had Chiko naming rights sponsorship for the opening round of the 2025 season at Sydney Motorsport Park in February.

Chiko has announced a repeat of its Bathurst partnership with Supercars that will include sales of its product on-site and a Chiko Ultimate Weekend Giveaway competition.

Jamie Black, General Manager – Commercial at Supercars, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chiko back to Bathurst in 2025.

“Chiko is an Australian icon, just like the Repco Bathurst 1000, and this partnership continues to bring fans an unbeatable combination of great racing and classic Aussie flavours.”

Katie Saunders, Senior Director, Marketing (APAC) at Chiko, added: “Teaming up with Supercars again is a fantastic way to bring fans closer to the action.

“Bathurst is a truly special event, and we’re proud to give fans an unforgettable experience that celebrates two Aussie legends – Chiko and Supercars.”