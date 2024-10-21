That’s the question for this week’s Pirtek Poll following the end of another Supercars endurance season.

Two drivers recently out of full-time seats – Scott Pye and Todd Hazelwood – walked away with the biggest trophies at Sandown and Bathurst respectively.

Pye’s win in the Sandown 500 alongside Will Brown at Triple Eight was followed by a third place at Bathurst, despite a crash for the co-driver in Thursday practice.

Featured Videos

Hazelwood bounced back from a scrape with Jamie Whincup at Sandown to shine at Mount Panorama, scoring the Peter Brock Trophy alongside Brodie Kostecki.

Like Pye, Whincup enjoyed a 100 percent podium record in 2024, finishing second at both events partnering Broc Feeney.

Also taking silverware was David Russell, who paired with James Golding to record PremiAir Racing’s maiden podium at Sandown and a solid sixth at Bathurst despite refuelling rate trouble.

There were plenty of other co-drivers to star too, as our lap time analysis from Sandown and Bathurst suggests.

RANKED: How every co-driver performed at Sandown

RANKED: How every co-driver performed at Bathurst

Cooper Murray shone on both lap time tallies having anchored the Triple Eight wildcard entry he shared with Craig Lowndes, finishing fifth at Sandown before a costly speeding penalty at Bathurst.

Murray and Hazelwood were among those to benefit from Supercars’ driver weight rules, where pairing a light co-driver with a heavier primary allows the co-driver to run with the car underweight.

MORE: Controversial Supercars co-driver weight rule explained

Other notable performers included Jayden Ojeda, who was unlucky not to score a breakout result alongside Jack Le Brocq, and Blanchard Racing Team rookie Aaron Cameron.

What did you think? Were any of the above your star performer? Or did another catch your eye? Vote below on this week’s Pirtek Poll.