That includes working with his newly appointed race engineer, Wayne Mackie.

Mackie has been part of the Erebus fold since the end of 2017 and last year worked with the Erebus Academy Super2 program.

Erebus will have a double race engineer change this year following the departure of George Commins and Tom Moore to Dick Johnson Racing.

The Melbourne-based team is yet to confirm an engineer for Jack Le Brocq, although CEO Barry Ryan has previously said he’ll take the reins if required.

Le Brocq is on hand at The Bend to help Murray and Mackie and is permitted to turn up to 10 laps under the rookie day rules.

Grove Racing is also at the circuit undertaking a rookie test for Kai Allen in what is the first day of Supercars Championship track action for the season.

Supercars testing has been revamped this year, with private team days replaced by two all-in tests at Sydney Motorsport (February 19) and Queensland Raceway (August 26).

However, there remains scope for a myriad of other private running, including rookie tests, evaluation days and new car shakedowns.

Two rookie days are allocated to each first-year drivers (Murray and Allen), and one each for second-year drivers (Jaxon Evans, Ryan Wood and Aaron Love).

Other Supercars running scheduled for this week includes new car shakedowns for Brad Jones Racing, Team 18, Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing.

BJR and Team 18 are set to take to Winton with new cars for Andre Heimgartner and Anton De Pasquale on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

DJR and MSR will share Queensland Raceway on Thursday, the former running two new cars in what will include Brodie Kostecki’s first laps for the team, and the latter running a fresh car for Cam Hill.

Super2 Series testing kicked off last week and continues today ahead of its season-opener alongside the Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.