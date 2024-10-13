A gearbox problem with the Blanchard Racing Team Mustang was discovered in the run-up ahead of the final session ahead of the Great Race.

That prompted a transaxle change which was still underway when the 20-minute warm-up kicked off.

“Unfortunately they were running up the engine and the gearbox this morning and it’s found a couple of gears at once,” Perkins told the broadcast.

“So last minute gearbox change and we miss out on the warm-up.

“It’s funny, this is normally a pretty confusing session because the track is really fast and you psych yourself into making set-up changes, so maybe it’s a blessing in disguise.”

There was also late work happening on the Aaron Love/Aaron Cameron car which was crashed during qualifying yesterday, however that car is now on track.

The two BRT Mustangs will start the Bathurst 1000 from 20th (Love/Cameron) and 23rd (Courtney/Perkins).

The Matt Chahda/Brad Vaughan and Cameron Hill/Cameron Crick Camaros also underwent overnight transaxle changes.