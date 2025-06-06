Supercars legend Lowndes is one of eight personalities confirmed for Big Freeze 11, alongside swimmer Ariarne Titmus, Collingwood legend Peter Daicos, former NRL player Matt Nable, former Australian cricket captain Mark Taylor, Sunrise co-host Matt Shirvington, Australian Diamonds captain Liz Watson, Australian women’s cricket star Alyssa Healy and former Melbourne Demons fan favourite Aaron Davey.

The Big Freeze has become a staple of the sporting landscape, with 10 celebrities sliding into an icy pool during the King’s Birthday AFL match at the MCG to raise funds and awareness in the fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

The figurehead of the Big Freeze is Melbourne Demons footy legend Neale Daniher, a prominent sufferer of MND.

“It’s gonna be quite exciting. I’ve seen it in the past and watched some great personalities – Nick Riewoldt comes to mind going down as Freddie Mercury,” said Lowndes.

“To be able to go down and try and spread the good cause of what it does, in a sense of the awareness but also trying to find a cure – that’s what it’s all about.

“I watched Neale growing up playing football, so really for me, it’s a special time to be able to at least contribute, have a bit of fun, and try to share the awareness.

“I’m not a big fan of ice baths – especially two tons of ice water – but as I said, it’s going to be fun.”

With dressing up a regular part of the Big Freeze, Lowndes is keeping any potential costume close to his chest for now.

“It’s Aussie icons, so you’ll have to wait and see,” he said. “But it’s going to be a lot of fun to be able to go to the MCG, be part of the Big Freeze and, as I said, just cross over between the Supercars world and the footy world to try and come together as one.”

Big Freeze 11 will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7Plus Sport this coming Monday.

Big Freeze 11 Beanies are on sale now at selected retailers and online at fightmnd.org.au. All proceeds go directly to funding vital MND research and care initiatives.