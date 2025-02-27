The seven-time Great Race winner and long-time fan favourite was among those shocked by news the flagship General Motors squad will return to the Blue Oval in 2026.

Lowndes was among a host of parties informed of Triple Eight’s impending defection just 24 hours before it became public on January 31.

There had already been questions about Lowndes’ driving future, as he turned 50 last year and is out of contract with Triple Eight at the end of 2025.

Triple Eight’s move adds another layer of complexity which Lowndes, in his first interview since the news broke, admits he’s still working through.

“I think for most, and to us, it came as a bit of a surprise when the announcement was made,” Lowndes told Speedcafe.

“Now we’re in the process of listening to all sides, including Triple Eight, and working through that process.

“In the near future we need to make a decision so we’ve got some clarity going forward, but at the moment we’re just listening to everyone to see what is out there.”

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup and local leadership from General Motors have publicly declared they want to keep Lowndes, creating what appears a tug-of-war over the champion.

Lowndes has already crossed the brand divide twice before; defecting from Holden to Ford in 2001 and then moving back when Triple Eight went from Ford to Holden in 2010.

Unlike Triple Eight’s full-time drivers, Lowndes has a direct ambassador deal with GM and must weigh up how any new contract fits into his bigger picture.

Lowndes says he only wants to race on next year in a competitive seat.

“To be honest you want to be in the right team, in the right place, to continue and not just make up the numbers,” he said.

“I’m very well aware of where we are in our career, if you want to put that politely. So, I think it all matters where we end up and what happens in the long term.

“It’s been a great program what we’ve been doing, we’re focused on this year, we know that for certain, and then we’ll work out what the future looks like.”

Asked directly if this year could be his last Great Race start, he added: “Never say never. It could be, but it’s just a matter of being in the right place at the right time and in the right team.

“Hopefully in the near future we’ll have all the information to be able to assess that, analyse that and make an educated decision.”

This year will mark the fourth for Lowndes driving Triple Eight’s wildcard entry that has him mentoring a rising star.

Triple Eight’s defection will create a big hole in GM’s line-up, with the Brisbane-based squad the only Chevrolet outfit among the top five in the teams’ championship.

GM is currently working through the process of selecting a new homologation team, with PremiAir Racing and Team 18 leading the contenders.

Walkinshaw Andretti United is moving from Ford to Toyota and could also make a play for Lowndes, who started his career with the squad when it was known as the Holden Racing Team.

Lowndes has won four of his seven Bathurst crowns with GM and three with Ford. Six have come with the Triple Eight team, which he joined in 2005.