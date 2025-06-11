A recent focus of parity analysis has been the impact of temperature on the performance of the double-overhead cam Ford and pushrod Chevrolet V8s.

Dyno testing undertaken by Supercars showed the Ford was down relative to the Chevrolet in hot conditions, while the Ford had the edge in cool temperatures.

Mapping adjustments and a restrictor change to the Ford were rushed through for Symmons Plains, while further tweaks were made for Perth following track testing between the events.

The real test, though, will be at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway, where the ambient temperatures are almost guaranteed to be around 30 degrees.

“There has been a lot of work on engine upgrades, and we hope that work will come to fruition in Darwin with the hot temperatures and long straights,” said Nash.

“Fingers crossed.”

Hidden Valley is among a list of current circuits the Gen3 Camaro is undefeated on, nearing two and a half seasons into the ruleset.

Others are Albert Park, The Bend (which did not host a round in 2024), Bathurst and Sandown, while Queensland Raceway will feature Gen3 action for the first time this year.

Tickford’s Cam Waters scored pole position for the first Gen3 race at Hidden Valley in 2023 and led the early stages before his Mustang caught fire.

Hidden Valley race wins have been shared between Chevrolet teams Triple Eight, Team 18 and Matt Stone Racing, while PremiAir Racing also scored a pole last year.

Tickford won a race in Perth in 2024 but was slightly off the pace last weekend, where spearhead Waters took two fourths and a seventh.

Teammate Thomas Randle finished 10th, sixth and ninth during a round where the Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustangs and Triple Eight Camaros proved the fastest cars.

“We’re there, or thereabouts, but not where we want to be. It was a pretty competitive weekend, but you cannot to slip one little bit,” surmised Nash.

“Cam Waters did a good job. If you don’t have the car just right then you get punished, and our rear set-up was not great.”

Tickford ran three cars in Perth and will again do so in Darwin, where Rylan Gray replaces Lochie Dalton in the wildcard Mustang.

“We felt Lochie Dalton did really well in our wildcard entry, racing with the big boys and making some passes,” Nash added.

Waters and Randle are fourth and sixth in the championship after five rounds, while Tickford sits second in the teams’ standings behind Triple Eight.