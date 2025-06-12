The Camaros driven by Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds carry their usual colours, but with the addition of artwork from Leah Cummins of Bunya Designs.

“This is such a special round for our sport and we’re proud to represent Indigenous culture through two incredible designs from Leah Cummins,” said team owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

“It’s important for us to celebrate the stories and heritage of First Nations people when we race in Darwin, and we’re honoured to carry that spirit when we hit the track at Hidden Valley.”

Reynolds’ car features the work ‘Travelling Dreams’, reflecting “life’s journey through symbolic pathways and kangaroos, a representation of progress, purpose and collective connection.”

“Leah’s artwork is amazing and I love what it represents in life’s journey, forward momentum, and shared experiences,” said Reynolds.

“I love racing in Darwin. I’ve had some good success up there and it’s great to escape Melbourne and go up there at this time of year.

“I’ll be up there from Saturday soaking up the sun before we hit the track on Friday.

“The pink Tradie Energy Camaro looks great, and I’m pumped to carry ‘Travelling Dreams’ with me into the weekend and hopefully deliver a strong result.”

The artwork on De Pasquale’s Camaro is titled ‘Dreaming’, which is said to illustrate “strength, determination and the pursuit of a common goal, with kangaroos symbolising forward motion”.

“It’s always a privilege to race in the Indigenous Round,” said De Pasquale.

“The DEWALT car looks unreal with Leah’s artwork on board, and the message behind it about strength, unity and moving forward is something we really connect with as a team.”

“Hidden Valley is a special track to me, getting my first Supercars win there in 2020.

“It’s a tough round on us drivers with the hot conditions but it’s something I look forward to every year and we’ll be sure to put our best foot forward and have a good run.”

Hidden Valley has served as Supercars’ official Indigenous Round since 2022, with each car required to have an indigenous element as part of its livery.