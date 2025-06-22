Feeney was third in the morning’s regular qualifying but laid down a 1:06.0680s in the Top 10 Shootout to score pole by a hefty 0.2453s.

The 22-year-old won both Saturday races from pole position as he enjoys a hot run of form aboard the #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro.

“I was pretty chuffed with that one,” said Feeney.

“I felt like I was actually struggling a bit this morning, I literally just got into the 10 there at the end on the last lap.

“We sort of went back to yesterday’s car and it was awesome. I got through Turn 1 good and I knew the rest of the lap would be all good.

“To do a big lap like that, it’s probably one of my best so far this year.”

Erebus Motorsport’s Jack Le Brocq impressed by booking a front-row spot alongside Feeney, with Anton De Pasquale and Ryan Wood third and fourth.

Kai Allen, Matt Payne, Cam Hill, Macauley Jones, Chaz Mostert and Andre Heimgartner will start fifth through 10th.

Mostert was the first on track in the Shootout and declared his car “the best I’ve had all weekend” after clocking a 1:06.7614s for others to chase.

That didn’t stop the next three runners – Hill, Payne and De Pasquale – all improving the benchmark.

De Pasquale did so despite “battling a bit of a clutch issue on the downshift”, which had also troubled him in morning qualifying.

Heimgartner, shod with used tyres, was next and recorded the slowest time, before Allen slotted into a provisional second after a small mistake at the final turn.

“I ran a bit deep in the last corner, got a bit greedy, but I’m learning,” noted the rookie, who scored a maiden Supercars podium in Race 2.

Le Brocq was next out and knocked off De Pasquale’s time by just 0.0971s in an Erebus Camaro repaired following a crash in Race 1 on Saturday.

“We knew we had the qualifying speed yesterday, it’s a massive testament to the boys to get it back to where it needs to be,” he said.

Le Brocq’s glory was short lived as Feeney recorded his impressive 1:06.0680s that was faster than he’d managed during cooler track conditions in morning qualifying.

Jones, the surprise of qualifying, was next and a full 0.6756s adrift of Feeney, having like teammate Heimgartner used all his new tyres to simply make it to the Shootout.

“I’m pretty stoked with the guys making some bigger changes and it paying off,” said Jones.

Qualifying fast man Wood was the last out the gate and ended up as the fastest Ford Mustang in fourth.

The 70-lap final race of the weekend will take place from 2:40pm local time.

Result: Darwin Triple Crown Top 10 Shootout