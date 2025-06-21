The Brad Jones Racing/SCT Logistics driver had contact with Richie Stanaway on the opening lap of today’s first race which led to heavy, front-on contact with the wall on the way out of Turn 1.

He emerged mostly unscathed, except for a sore foot, however the same couldn’t be said of his Camaro.

The car was no chance of being fixed for Race 2, with attention quickly turning to whether it could return to action for Sunday.

RACING IN THE TOP END WITH EARLY DRAMA!!! Follow along this weekend from our NEW Live Insights here 👉 https://t.co/PLTYM6SiwO#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/I65NwiesKX — Supercars (@supercars) June 21, 2025

It was stripped before and during the second race, before being assessed by Supercars Technical as to whether a repair could be attempted by the team.

The series deemed it too damaged which means Evans will be sidelined on Sunday.

That leaves 24 cars on the grid for tomorrow’s third and final race – the remaining 23 regulars and Tickford’s wildcard entry for Rylan Gray.

Qualifying is set to take place at 9:05am local time.