The Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros were ominously quick in the 30-minute session at the Hidden Valley circuit.
Feeney shot to the top on 1:07.3238s with 10 minutes remaining, with Brown slotting into P2 just 0.0263s adrift. Both did so on the second run for their respective tyre sets.
Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Wood sat towards the bottom of the top 10 before bolting on a new set of soft tyres for the final minutes, clocking 1:07.0590s to move 0.2648s clear.
A race winner in Perth, Wood had also spent time on the super soft tyre that will be used for the second qualifying session and race on Saturday.
First- and second-year drivers can use an extra set of tyres in practice under a new Supercars rule for 2025.
Andre Heimgartner ended up fourth having led a significant part of the session, surviving unscathed from several hairy moments.
Heimgartner and Brown both ran off at Turn 1 late in the session, with the heat from the later’s car causing a grass fire in the run-off area. That coincided with the chequered flag flying.
Fifth through 10th were Cam Hill, Richie Stanaway, Brodie Kostecki, Jack Le Brocq, Cam Waters and Macauley Jones.
Several Ford stars were further down the order, including Thomas Randle, Matt Payne and Chaz Mostert, who filled 11th through 13th.
A second 30-minute practice session will complete the day’s Supercars Championship running.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship betr Darwin Triple Crown Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Lap/Diff
|Gap
|1
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|1:07.0590
|2
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|15
|0.2648
|0.2648
|3
|1
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|15
|0.2758
|0.0110
|4
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14
|0.3435
|0.0677
|5
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|0.3827
|0.0392
|6
|62
|Richie Stanaway
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|0.4493
|0.0666
|7
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0.4613
|0.0120
|8
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14
|0.4648
|0.0035
|9
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|0.4668
|0.0020
|10
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|0.5347
|0.0679
|11
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|0.5393
|0.0046
|12
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|0.5616
|0.0223
|13
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|0.568
|0.0064
|14
|10
|Nick Percat
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14
|0.5809
|0.0129
|15
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|0.5916
|0.0107
|16
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14
|0.6072
|0.0156
|17
|17
|Will Davison
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|0.6853
|0.0781
|18
|7
|James Courtney
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|0.6939
|0.0086
|19
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|0.715
|0.0211
|20
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|15
|0.7518
|0.0368
|21
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|0.7674
|0.0156
|22
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|17
|0.7944
|0.027
|23
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|0.8787
|0.0843
|24
|5
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|1.1617
|0.283
|25
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|1.378
|0.2163
