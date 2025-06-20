The Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros were ominously quick in the 30-minute session at the Hidden Valley circuit.

Feeney shot to the top on 1:07.3238s with 10 minutes remaining, with Brown slotting into P2 just 0.0263s adrift. Both did so on the second run for their respective tyre sets.

Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Wood sat towards the bottom of the top 10 before bolting on a new set of soft tyres for the final minutes, clocking 1:07.0590s to move 0.2648s clear.

A race winner in Perth, Wood had also spent time on the super soft tyre that will be used for the second qualifying session and race on Saturday.

First- and second-year drivers can use an extra set of tyres in practice under a new Supercars rule for 2025.

Andre Heimgartner ended up fourth having led a significant part of the session, surviving unscathed from several hairy moments.

Heimgartner and Brown both ran off at Turn 1 late in the session, with the heat from the later’s car causing a grass fire in the run-off area. That coincided with the chequered flag flying.

Fifth through 10th were Cam Hill, Richie Stanaway, Brodie Kostecki, Jack Le Brocq, Cam Waters and Macauley Jones.

Several Ford stars were further down the order, including Thomas Randle, Matt Payne and Chaz Mostert, who filled 11th through 13th.

A second 30-minute practice session will complete the day’s Supercars Championship running.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship betr Darwin Triple Crown Practice 1