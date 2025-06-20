The Kiwi was the last in a succession of drivers to shoot to the top of the order in the dying moments of the day’s second 30-minute hitout.

Heimgartner’s 1:06.6309s effort put him 0.0654s clear of Practice 1 pacesetter Ryan Wood, who had in turn eclipsed Will Brown by just 0.0003s.

David Reynolds, Bryce Fullwood, Cam Waters, Anton De Pasquale, Broc Feeney, Jaxon Evans and Macauley Jones rounded out a top 10 separated by just 0.2969s.

The fact all four BJR Camaros featured among the top 10 marked a hugely positive start to the weekend for the Albury-based team.

“The last couple rounds on my side we really struggled with the speed in qualifying, to be able to make it click and work,” said Heimgartner.

“You don’t get any points today, but it is really nice that I was up there, and I think Bryce was up there as well. It’s good that we’re starting to get a bit of momentum.

“Things seem to be alright today so hopefully we can repeat it tomorrow.”

Pressed further on what’s changed in Darwin, the Perth-based Kiwi said his #8 crew had gone back to basics.

“I have to be honest, on our car we just went back to the basics of what we knew our strengths were,” he said.

“We went away from it for a little bit to try to explore to get that outright pace. So it’s returning, I guess, to the old faithful and the way we know where our strengths are really good.”

Cooper Murray ended up 11th ahead of a list of Ford stars: Chaz Mostert, Matt Payne, Brodie Kostecki, Will Davison and James Courtney.

Last year’s Friday fast man in Darwin, James Golding, could manage just 23rd for PremiAir Racing, one place behind Tickford wildcard Rylan Gray.

The entire 25-car field ended the session separated by just 0.6839s, with Aaron Cameron at the foot of the order.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship betr Darwin Triple Crown Practice 2