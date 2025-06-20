The Kiwi was the last in a succession of drivers to shoot to the top of the order in the dying moments of the day’s second 30-minute hitout.
Heimgartner’s 1:06.6309s effort put him 0.0654s clear of Practice 1 pacesetter Ryan Wood, who had in turn eclipsed Will Brown by just 0.0003s.
David Reynolds, Bryce Fullwood, Cam Waters, Anton De Pasquale, Broc Feeney, Jaxon Evans and Macauley Jones rounded out a top 10 separated by just 0.2969s.
The fact all four BJR Camaros featured among the top 10 marked a hugely positive start to the weekend for the Albury-based team.
“The last couple rounds on my side we really struggled with the speed in qualifying, to be able to make it click and work,” said Heimgartner.
“You don’t get any points today, but it is really nice that I was up there, and I think Bryce was up there as well. It’s good that we’re starting to get a bit of momentum.
“Things seem to be alright today so hopefully we can repeat it tomorrow.”
Pressed further on what’s changed in Darwin, the Perth-based Kiwi said his #8 crew had gone back to basics.
“I have to be honest, on our car we just went back to the basics of what we knew our strengths were,” he said.
“We went away from it for a little bit to try to explore to get that outright pace. So it’s returning, I guess, to the old faithful and the way we know where our strengths are really good.”
Cooper Murray ended up 11th ahead of a list of Ford stars: Chaz Mostert, Matt Payne, Brodie Kostecki, Will Davison and James Courtney.
Last year’s Friday fast man in Darwin, James Golding, could manage just 23rd for PremiAir Racing, one place behind Tickford wildcard Rylan Gray.
The entire 25-car field ended the session separated by just 0.6839s, with Aaron Cameron at the foot of the order.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship betr Darwin Triple Crown Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap/Diff
|Gap
|1
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.6309
|2
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.0654
|0.0654
|3
|1
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineer
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.0657
|0.0003
|4
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.1073
|0.0416
|5
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.1441
|0.0368
|6
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.1859
|0.0418
|7
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.1934
|0.0075
|8
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineer
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.2399
|0.0465
|9
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.2750
|0.0351
|10
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.2969
|0.0219
|11
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsports
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.2985
|0.0016
|12
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.3094
|0.0109
|13
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.3218
|0.0124
|14
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.3493
|0.0275
|15
|17
|Will Davison
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.3598
|0.0105
|16
|7
|James Courtney
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.3640
|0.0042
|17
|10
|Nick Percat
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.3902
|0.0262
|18
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.3966
|0.0064
|19
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsports
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.4483
|0.0517
|20
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.4566
|0.0083
|21
|62
|Richie Stanaway
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.5335
|0.0769
|22
|5
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.5339
|0.0004
|23
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.5355
|0.0016
|24
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0.6083
|0.0728
|25
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.6839
|0.0756
