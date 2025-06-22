The two-part qualifying session locked in grid positions 11 through 24 for the 200km Hidden Valley finale later this afternoon.

Wood rebounded from a tough Saturday to top the session with a 1:06.0710s set in the dying seconds that knocked surprise packet Jones from P1 by 0.162s.

Jones is now in his seventh Supercars season and also showed a flash of speed at Symmons Plains last month.

“We made some pretty big changes overnight,” said Jones, who had qualified 18th and 25th for the two Saturday races.

“I wasn’t really happy with the car, it’s just very finicky to get right. The window was very small.

“We’ve opened up that window today and it felt good out the gate, really.

“Once you feel good out the gate, you’re confident to find those little half-tenth areas, and that’s where the improvements came from.

“Hopefully we can have a good run in the Top 10 Shootout. I’m pretty stoked to be there.”

Saturday dominator Broc Feeney also booked a Shootout slot with third ahead of Jack Le Brocq, Kai Allen, Andre Heimgartner, Anton De Pasquale, Matt Payne, Cam Hill and Chaz Mostert.

On the wrong side of the cut-off was 11th placed Will Brown, who missed the top 10 for the third consecutive race.

Brown had held 10th spot before teammate Feeney’s late lap bumped him from the Shootout.

Other stars down the order included Brodie Kostecki in 12th and Cam Waters in 16th, one place ahead of Tickford Racing teammate Thomas Randle.

Those eliminated in Q1 were Nick Percat, David Reynolds, wildcard Rylan Gray, Richie Stanaway, Cooper Murray and Aaron Cameron.

The Top 10 Shootout takes place at 11:35am local time.

Result: Darwin Triple Crown Race 3 qualifying