The process of turning a bare chassis into a new #20 Tradie Beer Camaro was finished over the weekend, as documented by the Melbourne-based team in a series of videos.

Team 18 sprang into action after Reynolds and co-driver Warren Luff struggled in the Bathurst 1000 with a car still carrying damage from the former’s heavy crash during Friday qualifying.

Reynolds’ new rig is now en route to the Gold Coast inside the Team 18 transporter together with Mark Winterbottom’s car, which has been returned to Cub Cadet colours.

The Tradie entry will receive a shakedown at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday afternoon with Reynolds at the wheel ahead of opening practice for the GC500 on Friday.

Under Supercars strict testing rules, teams can give any new car a 60km shakedown run ahead of their debut.

Team 18 has confirmed to Speedcafe that the chassis Reynolds crashed at Bathurst will be fully repaired and retained as a spare.

That car had been driven by Reynolds throughout the season to date after being campaigned by Scott Pye in 2023.

