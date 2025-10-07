There has been a question mark over Reynolds’ future given he’s in the second year of a two-plus-option deal with the factory Chevrolet squad.

That question mark is now removed with Team 18 confirming that it has taken up the option on Reynolds, and he will race full-time for the team for at least another year.

That means a stable line-up for the team with Reynolds alongside Anton De Pasquale.

“We’re thrilled to have Dave Reynolds locked in and staying on with Team 18 into the future,” said team owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

“He’s been a fantastic addition to the team over the past two seasons, not just with his speed behind the wheel but also with the energy and experience he brings to our garage.

“His input has really pushed us in the right direction and he’s hungry to continue to push this team forward.

“The relationship he’s built with Anton and our engineering group has been really valuable, and keeping that consistency in our line-up will only make us stronger heading into 2026.”

Reynolds hailed that the deal has been done on the eve of the Bathurst 1000, allowing him to focus solely on the Great Race.

“I’m extremely beside myself to stay on at Team 18,” he said.

“This team’s been going from strength to strength since I joined, and I’ve watched everyone grow and get better within themselves.

“The team’s also grown in size and stature, especially with becoming the homologation team for Chevrolet. I think that’s such a good thing, and I’m really enjoying the journey with everyone.

“It’s great to have this all sorted before the biggest race of the year. It doesn’t really play on your mind, but from time to time it can, so it’s nice to have it done.

“Now I can just focus on what I love to do to drive my car fast. I can’t wait to finish the year on a high and start next year strong.”