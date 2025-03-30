The Team 18 driver has endured a horror start to the campaign which has left him sitting 22nd in the points, second-last of those to have competed in both events so far.

In Sydney there was a genuine lack of pace for the #20 Camaro while Reynolds was also hampered by a fuel fitting issue that meant he started the Saturday race from pit lane.

At Albert Park his woes included contact or spins in all three races that were held.

According to Reynolds his current issue is actually single-lap speed, with just two Top 10 qualifying results from the seven session so far – a ninth in Sydney (that was converted to a 22nd place finish) and a 10th in Melbourne for the race that was abandoned due to rain.

“We’ve only had two race weekends and they’re both been pretty average,” Reynolds told Speedcafe.

“I’ve had a lot of car troubles, like mechanical failures and obviously the fuel stuff at SMP. Then we had a few dramas in practice and then in to qualifying at the AGP on the first day – and that was like the most crucial day to get everything perfect.

“That sort of flows on from Thursday and then Friday is a roll over from Thursday.

“On the Saturday we reset and had one reasonable qualifying session and then unfortunately that was the race that got cancelled, so it just went from bad to worse for me.

“Besides that, everyone’s crashed into me. It’s just been a bit of a shit fight and it’s all a flow-on effect from qualifying poorly.

“It leaves you in that mid-pack mentality.”

In contrast to Reynolds, new teammate Anton De Pasquale has enjoyed a promising start to life at Team 18 with Top 10 finishes in every race so far.

His highest finish has been seventh, though, which Reynolds feels is an indicator of the current pace from the team’s Camaros.

“On the other side of the garage nothing has gone wrong, it’s all been smooth sailing for Anton,” said Reynolds.

“And he’s been seventh and eighth the whole time, which is okay. It’s not great but it’s still better than where I have been.

“So if we maximise everything with this current speed we can be seventh or eighth, which is still not amazing, to be honest

“But it’s good to see Anton roll into a new team and perform the way that he has been.”