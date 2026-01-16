The famous Ford team will open the doors of its Stapylton workshop on February 1 as it officially launches the new season.

That will include the reveal of the 2026 livery that will be raced by Brodie Kostecki and rookie signing Rylan Gray.

The free event will have Kostecki and Gray, and their respective enduro partners Todd Hazelwood and Tony D’Alberto, in attendance.

While there are no great surprises expected on the livery front, all eyes will be on which numbers appear on which of the Shell V-Power backed Mustangs.

Kostecki used number #38 last year given the famous #17 was tied to long-standing DJR driver Will Davison.

However, with Davison now gone and Kostecki the team’s spearhead, he could take over the iconic #17 from this season onwards.

That was something teased in the social media post announcing the event.

“This year’s Shell V-Power Racing Team season launch will take place on 1 February at our Stapylton workshop in Queensland,” it read.

“The 2026 Shell V-Power Mustangs will be revealed as will our driver numbers for the 2026 Repco Supercars Championship.

“The free event will be open to the public and take place at the Dick Johnson Racing HQ from 8.30am.

“Our 2026 Shell V-Power Racing Team merchandise will also be available to purchase, along with our Shell V-Power Team Mate membership packages.

“Beat the rush and secure your 2026 Shell V-Power Team Mate package now, with perks including a hot lap in a Shell V-Power Mustang.

“Plus, all four drivers will be in attendance for a signing session on the day.”